Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arriving at the Ridderzaal (Knights' Hall) in The Hague in an ornate, horse-drawn carriage on Tuesday, the country's Prince's Day. The day marks the traditional opening of the Dutch Parliament session, when the King delivers a speech to outline the government's plans for the year. After the speech, the King and the Queen ride the carriage back to the Noordeinde Palace to greet the crowd from the palace balcony.