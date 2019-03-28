Respect Nurul Izzah's views, says Anwar aide

PETALING JAYA • The views of Malaysian lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar should be respected and not ridiculed, said the political secretary of her father Anwar Ibrahim, after her interview with The Straits Times provoked some strong reactions.

In the interview, Ms Izzah remarked that she was "broken-hearted" over having to once again work with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whom she labelled a "former dictator who wreaked so much damage".

Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador said people should understand the context of her disappointment with the government, led by Tun Dr Mahathir, and her resignation from the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee, The Star Online reported.

"Leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and, in fact, PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) leaders should not ridicule her sentiment as an elected representative," he said yesterday.

Dr Mahathir, during his first stint as prime minister, had sacked Datuk Seri Anwar as deputy prime minister in 1998 and later had him imprisoned.

Dr Mahathir is now chairman of PH, after allying himself with Mr Anwar, then de facto leader of PKR, and leading the PH coalition to win the general election last year.

He is expected to make way for Mr Anwar before his second term as premier ends.

Mr Farhash said yesterday that Ms Izzah, as an MP, had earned the right to speak for the people, and her views should be respected as such.

"She has merely stated opinions that were made even before the (general) election. We tend to forget that politicians are also human beings and her family has experienced first-hand how absolute power can destroy lives.

"This is why a fair and transparent government is necessary to further the cause of reformasi (reform)," he said.