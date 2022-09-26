Renewed calls for rich polluting nations to compensate developing countries

NEW YORK - Pakistan's catastrophic floods have led to renewed calls for rich polluting nations, which grew their economies through heavy use of fossil fuels, to compensate developing countries for the devastating impacts caused by the climate crisis.

The currently favoured term for this concept is "loss and damage" payments, but some campaigners want to go further and frame the issue as "climate reparations", just as racial justice activists call for compensation for the descendants of enslaved people.

Beyond the tougher vocabulary, green groups also call for debt cancellation for cash-strapped nations that spend huge portions of their budgets servicing external loans, rather than devoting the funds to increasing resilience to a rapidly changing planet.

"There's a historical precedent of not just the industrial revolution that led to increased emissions and carbon pollution, but also the history of colonialism and the history of extraction of resources, wealth and labour," Belgium-based climate activist Meera Ghani told AFP.

"The climate crisis is a manifestation of interlocking systems of oppression, and it's a form of colonialism," said Ms Ghani, a former climate negotiator for Pakistan.

Such ideas stretch back decades and were first pushed by small island nations susceptible to rising sea levels - but momentum is once more building on the back of this summer's catastrophic inundations in Pakistan, driven by unprecedented monsoon rains.

Nearly 1,600 were killed, several million displaced, and the cash-strapped government estimates losses in the region of US$30 billion (S$43 billion).

Campaigners point to the fact that the most climate-vulnerable countries in the Global South are least responsible - Pakistan, for instance, produces less than one percent of global greenhouse emissions, as opposed to the G20 countries which account for 80 per cent.

The international climate response currently involves a two-pronged approach: "Mitigation" - which means reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gases - and "adaptation," which means steps to alter systems and improve infrastructure for changes that are already locked in.

Calls for "loss and damage" payments go further than adaptation financing, and seek compensation for multiplying severe weather impacts that countries cannot withstand.

At present, however, even the more modest goal of adaptation financing is languishing.

Advanced economies agreed to channel US$100 billion to less developed countries by the year 2020 - a promise that was broken - even as much of the funding that was mobilised came in the form of loans.

"If our starting point is that the global North is largely responsible for the state of our planet today," said Dr Maira Hayat, an assistant professor of environment and peace studies at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

"Then why should countries that have contributed little by way of GHG (green house gas) emissions be asking them for aid - loans are the predominant form - with onerous repayment conditions?"

"If the language is upsetting for some, the next step should be to probe why that might be - do they dispute the history? Or the present-day implications of accepting certain historical pasts?"