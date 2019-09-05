Renewable energy surges as power emissions keep rising: UN

LONDON/PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - Global investment in new capacity for renewable energy is on course to reach US$2.6 trillion (S$3.6 trillion) by the end of this decade, more than triple the amount of the previous decade, a report commissioned by the UN Environment Programme says.

Despite the growth of renewables, global power sector emissions are likely to have risen by at least 10 per cent by the end of this decade.

The US$2.6 trillion figure excludes large hydropower projects and is equivalent to 1.2 terawatts (TW) of new renewable energy capacity this decade. That's more than today's entire US electricity generation units and half of the 2.4 TW of total power capacity installed over the same period.

The increase stems from a fall in interest rates in major economies and a slump in costs, with the "levelised" cost of solar photovoltaics down 81 per cent, onshore wind down 46 per cent and offshore wind down 44 per cent this decade.

The levelised figure is the cost of generating a megawatt hour of electricity; the upfront capital and development cost; the cost of equity and debt finance and operating and maintenance fees.

The biggest investing country during the decade is set to be China, which committed US$758 billion between 2010 and mid-2019.

Over the same period, Europe invested US$698 billion and the United States spent US$356 billion, the report said.

Solar power has attracted the most investment this decade at US$1.3 trillion. By the end of this year, solar capacity installed this decade will reach 638 gigawatts (GW)- than any other power generation technology over the same period.

"While this demonstrates huge and lasting progress, the pace must increase. Renewables are now firmly embedded in the power generation sector but only represent 26.3 per cent of total electricity produced - 12.9 per cent if we exclude large hydro," the report said.

"Fossil fuel subsidies, which run into the hundreds of billions of dollars each year, are slowing progress," it added.

Around 529 GW of new coal plants have been added this decade, 487 GW of new wind capacity and 438 GW of new gas-fired power generation.

Although more new capacity was added for solar than coal or gas, it does not directly translate into new power generation because solar is intermittent and dependent on sunlight.

The report comes ahead of a United Nations climate summit this month, at which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for countries to give concrete and more ambitious plans to curb global warming.

Power emissions, though, keep rising. Last year, the world belched out more manmade greenhouse gases in 2018 than any year on record.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, hailed on Thursday what she termed a "decade of incredible growth in renewables".

"This shows that the transition of the energy sector is on its way," Francoise d'Estais, head of the UNEP finance unit's Energy and Climate Branch, told Agence France-Presse.

"It's still not rapid enough for the world to meet both climate and development goals."

Authors of the report, compiled in conjunction with the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and Bloomberg New Energy Finance (NEF), said the switch to renewables was largely driven by cost competitiveness.

"If you time travel back we would be astounded by what has happened since then," said Angus McCrone, chief editor of Bloomberg (NEF).

"The image of renewables was that they were fairly expensive, dependant on subsidies, and a bit of a rich economy luxury in a sense. Certainly that was the argument from the fossil fuel side."

Last year renewables saved the equivalent of two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the report said.

Yet overall emissions from energy continue to rise, imperilling the temperature goals laid out in the UN's 2015 Paris Climate Agreement as global demand shows no sign of abating.

"Counting for renewables growth is only half the story," Ulf Moslener, head of research at the Frankfurt School, told AFP.

"When I'm on a diet I can't just count the salads I'm eating but also the chocolate cakes. So it's a case of trying to substitute fossil fuels out of the market and I see that as quite a challenge."

The report highlights 30 nations that have invested at least US$1 billion in renewables in the past decade - many of which are also significant producers and users of fossil fuels.

For example China, which produces around 29 per cent of manmade carbon dioxide (CO2), is far and away the biggest investor in renewables.

Without naming China specifically, McCrone said some nations had something of a "split personality" when it came to energy.

"They want to retain the market for the fossil fuels that they derive income from," he said.

"On the other hand they don't want to be left behind in the technological race and do nothing on renewables."