Region recoils from familiar scenes of war it knows only too well

The Middle Eastern media's sentiments about Ukraine were captured succinctly in an editorial in Egypt's Al-Ahram weekly. It noted that a war was not taking place on Arab territory "for a change".

The sardonic "for a change" was charged with the memory of how, after the Cold War, "it was the United States that unilaterally launched wars in the Middle East, occupying Afghanistan and Iraq, and stressing it was the only reliable broker for all of the region's conflicts, starting with the Palestine-Israel conflict and ending with Iran's nuclear programme", the March 1 editorial said.