Reduce, reuse, recycle and impress

A more than 1,000-year-old wrapping cloth is making a comeback in Paris this week.

A giant furoshiki pavilion, designed by Japanese architect and art director Tsuyoshi Tane, has been set up at the Paris City Hall in celebration of Japanese culture.

Equal parts beauty and function, the furoshiki is a kind of traditional wrapping cloth that dates back to the 8th century, and was originally used by the rich to carry their belongings to the public bath. It soon gained popularity among merchant classes as fine packaging material.

At a time when environmental issues are at the centre of international debates, the furoshiki is symbolic of the attention paid to the environment in Japanese culture.

The exhibition, featuring several smaller furoshiki creations within the pavilion as well as video projections on the cloth's history and its different uses today, began yesterday and will run until Nov 6.