Record floods stun Brazil's north-east, killing 20

RIO DE JANEIRO • At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50,000 driven from their homes by calamitous floods sweeping through north-eastern Brazil, said the authorities.

The power of the waters coursing through the coastal terrain left Brazilians staggered.

"We've had other floods, other disasters with deaths, but nothing, absolutely nothing, with this territorial extension, with this number of cities hit at the same time and with the number of people impacted by this storm," said Bahia state governor Rui Costa on Tuesday.

As dams gave way, in some submerged neighbourhoods, rooftops were the only signs left of once vibrant communities.

Rescue teams used boats and helicopters to gain entry to parts of Ilheus, Itabuna, Irece and a hundred other cities.

Neighbouring states sent aircraft and firefighters to help the police and members of the armed forces, while volunteers distributed donations of food, mattresses and blankets to the poorest communities.

Like regions large and small across a globe disrupted by climate change, Bahia has been experiencing weather extremes in recent years. For the past five years, Bahia and its neighbours in the north-east have suffered from a stubborn drought.

But early this month, the skies opened and for weeks Bahia has been hit by extraordinary intermittent rainfall. It is the heaviest rainfall for December in the state in three decades, according to Brazil's centre for monitoring natural disasters.

The waters came for Mr Gerisnon Vieira Lima and his family early one morning about two weeks ago in the city of Guaratinga, in southern Bahia.

As the water level rose rapidly inside the home he shares with his 70-year-old mother and three other relatives, Mr Vieira Lima rushed to save any furniture or belongings he could, although he thought he would have had another chance. "I thought we would come back after the rain went down, but we couldn't," said the 35-year-old petrol station attendant.

The situation grew even more dire over the Christmas holiday weekend after the extreme rain led to the collapse of two dams. The first burst in Vitoria da Conquista, in the southern part of the state, last Saturday night, and the second on Sunday morning 202km north, in Jussiape.

"There are more than 116 municipalities in a state of emergency," said Mr Valmir Assuncao, a Brazilian congressman from Bahia. "The rain destroyed bridges, roads and houses in our state."

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has announced an emergency allotment of aid equivalent to US$35 million (S$47.4 million).

NYTIMES