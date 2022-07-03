Recent monkeypox symptoms differ from previous outbreaks: UK study

LONDON • Patients with monkeypox in Britain have noticeably different symptoms from those seen in previous outbreaks, according to researchers in London, raising concerns cases are being missed.

Patients reported less fever and tiredness and more skin lesions in their genital and anal areas than typically seen in monkeypox, according to the study of 54 patients at London sexual health clinics in May. Monkeypox, a usually relatively mild viral illness that is endemic in several countries in western and central Africa, has caused more than 5,000 cases and one death outside those areas - mainly in Europe - since early May.

Cases have also risen in the countries where it more usually spreads, according to the World Health Organisation.

The research from London, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal, follows suggestions from public health bodies like the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that the outbreak - spreading chiefly among men who have sex with men - is presenting unusually.

The authors, from a number of institutions including Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said case definitions should be reviewed to avoid cases being overlooked, particularly as monkeypox can "mimic" other common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like herpes and syphilis. The study also found that a quarter of the monkeypox patients were human immunodeficiency virus positive, and a quarter had another STI.

"Misdiagnosis of the infection may prevent the opportunity for appropriate intervention and prevention of onward transmission," said Dr Ruth Byrne, from the trust.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact, and researchers are working to establish whether it can also be transmitted via semen, the classic definition of sexual transmission.

WHO on Friday called for "urgent" action to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Europe, noting that cases had tripled there over the past two weeks.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE