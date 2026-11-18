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Nov 17 - Rare images of an isolated group of Indigenous people emerging from a remote part of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have underscored the threats facing them from loggers, hunters and ranchers, advocates said on Tuesday.

Survival International, a UK-based Indigenous peoples' rights group, shared images on Tuesday of what it said was a "historic encounter" a day earlier in a region of Brazil's northeastern Maranhão state between a government team and about 20 uncontacted Awá Indigenous people, who asked for food.

The rights organization defines uncontacted groups as Indigenous peoples who avoid contact with outsiders and have no permanent relationship with them even while being aware of the outside world.

"There hasn't been a similar approach like this with the Awá in recent history, certainly for some decades," said Survival International, adding the people may have asked for food due to pressure from outsiders entering their territory.

Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency Funai said in a statement to Reuters that it was reviewing videos and accounts shared on social media showing isolated Awá people interacting with a village in the Araribóia Indigenous Land in Maranhão.

The agency said it has activated a contingency plan for contact situations with a focus on minimizing health risks for the Indigenous people. Funai also said the Brazilian state is not seeking contact with the group and its policy remains one of non-contact.

The Awá are a Tupi-Guarani people in northwest Maranhão with some remaining in voluntary isolation, according to Funai.

Survival International said it released the images at the request of a group of Indigenous people known as the Guardians of the Amazon, which campaigns against illegal loggers and cattle ranchers. Reuters could not verify the location and date of the footage. No older versions were found posted online before November 17.

In recent decades, isolated Indigenous groups across the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, have come under threat from encroaching illegal miners, loggers and ranchers.

"The uncontacted Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," Survival International's director, Caroline Pearce, said.

The organization has identified 196 uncontacted Indigenous groups across 10 countries in South America, Asia and the Pacific. It says almost 95% of these groups are in the Amazon, with 124 specifically in Brazil.

The Maranhão Indigenous people's organization COAPIMA said on Tuesday that the encounter with the Awá people "underscores the importance of careful action by the responsible agencies, given the risks that unplanned contact can pose to isolated Indigenous populations, mainly through exposure to diseases and other threats to their integrity." REUTERS