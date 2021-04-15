Ramadan buzz takes over Cairo

Egypt started the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday in more "normal" conditions despite concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases and a possible third wave of infections.

This main street in a suburb in Cairo was alight with festive decorations and abuzz with locals.

Last year, cafes and restaurants were only open for takeaway, mosques were shut and a night-time curfew was in place.

This year, restaurants are operating again and mosques are open for prayers, though physical distancing and hygiene rules are meant to be observed.

Ahead of the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, residents packed streets and markets in the capital, shopping for colourful Ramadan lanterns and sweets.

REUTERS