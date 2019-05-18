Rallying cry against water crisis

Women throwing earthen pitchers onto the ground on Thursday in protest against a shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India. From South Africa to India, and across North Africa and the Middle East, water s
Women throwing earthen pitchers onto the ground on Thursday in protest against a shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India.

From South Africa to India, and across North Africa and the Middle East, water scarcity is creating growing stresses as rising wealth and population growth, combined with climate change, place an unsustainable strain on water reserves.

In Asia, 3.4 billion people could be living in "water-stressed areas" by 2050, according to a 2016 Asian Development Bank report.

