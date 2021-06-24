Questions grow about effectiveness of Chinese vaccines

NEW YORK • Mongolia promised its people a "Covid-free summer". Bahrain said there would be a "return to normal life". The tiny island nation of the Seychelles aimed to jump-start its economy.

All three put their faith, at least in part, in easily accessible China-made vaccines, which would allow them to roll out ambitious inoculation schemes at a time when much of the world was going without.

But instead of freedom from the coronavirus, all three countries are now battling a surge in infections.

China kicked off its vaccine diplomacy campaign last year by pledging to provide a shot that would be safe and effective at preventing severe cases of Covid-19.

Less certain at the time was how successful it and other vaccines would be at curbing transmission.

Now, examples from several countries suggest that the Chinese vaccines may not be very effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, particularly the new variants. The experiences of those countries lay bare a harsh reality facing a post-pandemic world: The degree of recovery may depend on which vaccines governments give to their people.

In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 per cent to 68 per cent of the populations have been fully inoculated, outpacing the US, according to the data tracking project Our World in Data.

All four ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst Covid-19 outbreaks as recently as last week, according to data from The New York Times. And all four are mostly using shots made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

Scientists do not know for certain why some countries with relatively high inoculation rates are suffering new outbreaks.

Variants of the coronavirus, social controls that are eased too quickly and careless behaviour after only the first of a two-shot regimen are possibilities. But the breakthrough infections could have lasting consequences.

In the United States, about 45 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, mostly with doses made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Cases have dropped 94 per cent over six months.

HOW THE DIFFERENT SHOTS MEASURE UP

PFIZER-BIONTECH • 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 MODERNA • 94.1 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic infection JOHNSON AND JOHNSON • 72 per cent overall efficacy OXFORD - ASTRAZENECA • 76 per cent effective in reducing risk of symptomatic disease • 100 per cent effective against severe disease SINOPHARM • 79 per cent against symptomatic infection • 79 per cent against hospitalisation Source: World Health Organisation, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

In the Seychelles, which relied mostly on Sinopharm, the number of new daily confirmed infections is more than 716 cases per million.

Disparities such as these could create a world in which three types of countries emerge from the pandemic - the wealthy nations that used their resources to secure Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, the poorer countries that are far away from immunising a majority of their citizens, and those that are fully inoculated but only partly protected.

China, as well as the more than 90 nations that have received the Chinese shots, may end up in the third group, and having to contend with rolling lockdowns, testing and limits on day-to-day life for months or years to come.

Despite the spike in infections, officials in the Seychelles and Mongolia have defended Sinopharm, saying it is effective in preventing severe cases of the disease.

Mr Batbayar Ochirbat, head researcher of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies at Mongolia's Ministry of Health, said the country had taken the right decision to go with the Chinese-made vaccine, in part because it had helped keep the mortality rate low in Mongolia.

Data from Mongolia showed that the Sinopharm vaccine was actually more protective than the doses developed by AstraZeneca and Sputnik, a Russian vaccine, according to the health ministry.

The reason for the surge in Mongolia, Mr Batbayar said, is that the country reopened too quickly, and many people believed they were protected after only one dose. "I think you could say Mongolians celebrated too early," he said.

NYTIMES