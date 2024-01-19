Quebec leader urges Trudeau to stem refugee inflow as services near 'breaking point'

OTTAWA - Quebec Premier Francois Legault urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stem the flow of refugees into the province and to compensate it for costs, claiming Quebec's services were close to a "breaking point" due to the rising number.

The influx has led to overflowing schools, worsened housing scarcity, and packed homeless shelters, Legault said in a letter to Trudeau on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we are close to the breaking point because of the excessive number of asylum seekers arriving in Quebec month after month," the center-right nationalist added. "The situation has become unbearable."

Nearly 60,000 new asylum seekers were recorded in Quebec in the first 11 months of 2023 and another 65,000 are expected in 2024, Legault said. "On a per capita basis, Quebec has accepted three times as many asylum seekers as the rest of Canada."

Canada struck a deal with the United States last year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. through unofficial border crossings, like the Roxham Road crossing into Quebec from New York state. That crossing was closed.

However, five months after the deal, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada had increased, Reuters reported.

"The organizations that host and support asylum seekers are no longer sufficient to the task and are requesting assistance as was the case last year at the height of the Roxham Road crisis," Legault said.

The Trudeau-led Liberal government in Ottawa is coming under pressure for its immigration policies because they have exacerbated a housing crunch, and because some services provided by the provinces, like education and healthcare, are struggling to keep up with population growth.

Trudeau's popularity has slumped in recent months amid complaints about housing affordability and the high cost of living. Trudeau, who represents a Quebec riding in the House of Commons, is trailing Opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in opinion polls.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legault, in his letter, said the closing of the Roxham Road crossing momentarily slowed the flow of asylum seekers in Quebec, but arrivals from other countries continued to grow in airports.

The predominantly French-speaking province is historically sensitive on the issue of immigration, with nationalists and separatists often pushing for measures to protect local culture and pressure immigrants and their children to learn French.

Legault has asked Trudeau to tighten Canada's visa policy, reimburse the province for the costs incurred to welcome asylum seekers, and "fairly apportion asylum seekers throughout Canada."

Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province, expects Ottawa to reimburse the C$470 million ($348.30 million) in costs for 2021 and 2022, Legault said. REUTERS