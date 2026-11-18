Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MONTREAL – The new separatist government in Canada’s Quebec province is backing legislation to ban schoolchildren from wearing religious symbols in classrooms, a controversial proposal condemned by a key civil liberties group on Nov 17.

Secularism is a core issue in Quebec, a majority French-speaking province where the Catholic Church held huge influence over public institutions until the so-called Quiet Revolution of the 1960s led to broad reforms and a diminished church role.

Quebec’s previous government, known by its French acronym CAQ, which was defeated in provincial elections in October, worked to further entrench secularism in the public sector.

It passed legislation banning public-sector employees, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols – such as a hijab, cross or kippah – at work.

Backlash against the law sparked a legal challenge involving civil society groups, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and others.

Canada’s Supreme Court is set to issue its ruling on the case in the coming weeks.

The new minority government elected in October, headed by the separatist Parti Quebecois (PQ), said in a statement that it is “committed to maintaining the gains” of the previous government but wants to add new measures.

Those include “a ban, for all elementary school students, from wearing conspicuous religious clothing and symbols whose use leads to being immediately identified by one’s religious affiliation”.

Separatist Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said his party “made a commitment... to act resolutely in favour of secularism”, arguing that keeping religion out of public schools would “protect the freedom of conscience of all Quebec students”.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) on Nov 17 called the PQ’s proposal “deeply troubling”.

“Children’s access to education should never be conditional on whether the government approves of their religious identity or expression,” CCLA equality director Harini Sivalingam said in a statement.

The leader of the opposition Liberals last week accused the PQ of “playing politics on the backs of children”.

The PQ cannot pass legislation without opposition support.

Quebec’s new legislative session opens on Dec 1, and so far only the opposition Conservatives have indicated an openness to the new measures. AFP