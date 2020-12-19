Models presenting creations during the World University Student Fashion Design Competition yesterday at the Zhanqiao Pier in Qingdao, a city in eastern China's Shandong province. This is an annual event that attracts budding designers from design schools around the world to promote the city as an international fashion hub.
Qingdao's annual global fashion showcase
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 19, 2020, with the headline 'Qingdao's annual global fashion showcase'. Print Edition | Subscribe
