Qingdao's annual global fashion showcase

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    43 min ago

Models presenting creations during the World University Student Fashion Design Competition yesterday at the Zhanqiao Pier in Qingdao, a city in eastern China's Shandong province. This is an annual event that attracts budding designers from design schools around the world to promote the city as an international fashion hub. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 19, 2020, with the headline 'Qingdao's annual global fashion showcase'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 