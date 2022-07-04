Putin's media blitz on Africa food crisis sparks alarm in Europe

JOHANNESBURG • European governments have been alarmed by a Russian disinformation campaign that seeks to deflect criticism that President Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine risks leaving millions of people in Africa facing famine.

Russian diplomats have gone on a media offensive in recent months to push the narrative that sanctions, rather than Russian blockades, are causing shortages of grains and fertiliser in Africa.

The public relations onslaught shows how the months-long war in Ukraine is becoming a global propaganda battle as food, fuel and crop-nutrient prices surge.

In response, European governments are increasing engagement with leaders on the continent and boosting their own information campaigns to counter the Russian narrative, the diplomats said.

A senior European intelligence officer said the Kremlin had manufactured the debate as a means to get sanctions lifted and was intent on using the threat of global hunger as a bargaining tool in any future peace talks. Moscow has focused much of its influence operations on Africa and the Middle East, the official said.

The United States and European Union have not sanctioned any Russian agricultural products and say there is no link between penalties on Moscow and grain or fertiliser exports from Russia or Ukraine. That has not stopped Russian embassy officials across Africa from placing the blame for the crisis on the West.

Global food prices surged to a record after Russia's Feb 24 invasion disrupted exports of grain and vegetable oil through Ukraine's Black Sea ports, adding to cost pressures from logistics snarl-ups and a rebound in consumer demand after the coronavirus pandemic.

That has exacerbated a hunger crisis affecting countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

Before the war, Russia and Ukraine accounted for three-quarters of global sunflower oil exports, about 30 per cent of wheat and 15 per cent of corn, said the US Department of Agriculture. Shortages of grains have driven up prices. Food costs account for 40 per cent of consumer spending in sub-Saharan Africa, compared with 17 per cent in advanced economies.

In 2020, Africa imported US$4 billion (S$5.6 billion) of agricultural products from Russia, with 90 per cent of that being wheat, while US$2.9 billion of wheat, corn, sunflower oil, barley and soya bean came from Ukraine, according to Mr Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.