Putin warns West against new missiles for Ukraine

MOSCOW • President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the Tass news agency reported yesterday.

If such missiles are supplied, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting", he was quoted as saying in an excerpt of an interview with the Rossiya-1 state television channel.

Mr Putin did not name the targets Russia planned to pursue if Western countries began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles. He said the "fuss" around Western weapon supplies to Ukraine was designed to drag out the conflict.

Ukraine has been seeking multiple rocket launch systems such as the M270 and M142 Himars to strike troops and weapon stockpiles at the Russian forces' rear.

US President Joe Biden announced plans last week to give Ukraine precision Himars rocket systems after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russia.

Although Russian officials have warned that the US decision to supply Ukraine with advanced rocket systems could exacerbate the conflict, Mr Putin said it would not bring any fundamental changes to the battlefield.

"We understand this supply (of advanced rocket systems) from the US and some other countries is meant to make up for the losses of this military equipment," he said. "This is nothing new. It doesn't change anything in essence."

In the same interview, Mr Putin boasted that Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and are "cracking them like nuts".

Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea yesterday, striking a rail car repair facility in the first such attack for weeks, Ukraine's army and railway chief said.

At least one person was hospitalised, though no deaths were reported, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said. Ukrainian air defences shot down one incoming missile in the morning, the military said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its missiles had destroyed T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries that were housed in a rail car repair facility in Kyiv.

Mr Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed that four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair facility in eastern Kyiv, but denied there had been any military hardware at the site. "Their (Russia's) target is the economy and the civilian population," he said.

Kyiv sharply rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Moscow, and to allow the Kremlin an "exit ramp" in future peace talks.

"Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

"Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives."

