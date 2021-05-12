Putin scores nine in all-star ice hockey game

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin scored several goals in a game of ice hockey, appearing in an amateur league for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mr Putin, who was vaccinated against Covid-19 over a month ago, said that he had tested his levels of protective antibodies, generated by vaccination, the day before the hockey match on Monday, and had seen strong results.

Wearing full ice hockey kit and a No. 11 shirt, Mr Putin played in front of an audience gathered for the indoor gala event organised by the amateur Night Hockey League in the southern city of Sochi.

Set up in 2011, the league brings together former ice hockey stars, businessmen and politicians.

Mr Putin occasionally joins such all-star events. The last time he played was in December 2019, when he scored eight goals.

Participants in Monday's game included Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev, as well as some retired ice hockey stars, the TASS news agency reported.

Mr Putin, a judo black belt who has often showed off his sporting prowess, was seen hugging and fist-pumping players while handing out awards on the ice - marking a change from many socially distanced appearances during the pandemic.

The game ended with a 13-9 win for Mr Putin's side, with the President scoring nine goals, Interfax news reported.

Mr Putin said earlier that 21.5 million Russians - about 15 per cent of the population - had now been vaccinated and urged all to follow suit.

"We need to actively continue getting tested and getting vaccinated," he said in comments posted on the Kremlin website. He added that the number of daily cases was holding steady.

REUTERS