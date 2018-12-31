Putin scores five times in ice hockey match on Red Square

The Russian President took part in an ice hockey game in Red Square alongside retired hockey legends and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
Published
1 hour ago

RUSSIA (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the ice on Saturday (Dec 29) on Red Square in Moscow and, with a little help from a team of retired hockey legends and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, scored five goals.

Cheered on by the crowd, Mr Putin's team won 14-10 in the traditional ice hockey game that took place ahead of the new year.

The match is part of the Night Hockey League (NHL) tournament - a union of amateur ice-hockey clubs - founded at Mr Putin's initiative in 2011. The league received its name from the timing of their games, usually fairly late due to the president's working schedule.

Topics: 

Branded Content