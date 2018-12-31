Putin scores five times in ice hockey match on Red Square

RUSSIA (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the ice on Saturday (Dec 29) on Red Square in Moscow and, with a little help from a team of retired hockey legends and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, scored five goals.

Cheered on by the crowd, Mr Putin's team won 14-10 in the traditional ice hockey game that took place ahead of the new year.

The match is part of the Night Hockey League (NHL) tournament - a union of amateur ice-hockey clubs - founded at Mr Putin's initiative in 2011. The league received its name from the timing of their games, usually fairly late due to the president's working schedule.