Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Nov 24 - Ukraine has continued attacks on Russian oil refineries despite requests from US President Donald Trump to refrain, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, pledging to retaliate.

Kyiv has said it would stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow did the same. Ukrainian strikes subsided after Trump's mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire, but they have picked up since the end of last month.

"We see that the Kyiv regime continues to attack our refining facilities, despite the US president's appeal and direct request to refrain from such attacks. But the Kyiv authorities are ignoring this advice," Putin told a meeting of government officials and senior oil executives in the Kremlin.

"In this regard, I would like to stress that retaliatory measures on our part are inevitable," he said.

He also told the meeting that he wanted additional security measures for energy facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, said Putin could end Kyiv's strikes on refineries by halting the 4-1/2-year-old war.

"If Putin doesn't like Ukraine's strikes on his oil refineries, he can order an end to the war. If he doesn't want his military vessels hit, he can order an end to the war," Sybiha wrote.

Putin, he said, was paying scant attention to mounting Russian battlefield losses "without coming any closer to the goals of his invasion. Clearly, he doesn't care about them. Stop complaining. End the war."

According to estimates from two industry sources, Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October.

Several Russian regions have introduced restrictions on retail sales of gasoline and diesel following renewed Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, according to local media and authorities.

Putin said that while the domestic fuel market remained difficult, gasoline prices had stabilised after peaking in October.

EUROPE TO SHUN RUSSIAN LNG

The European Union has decided to stop buying Russian seaborne liquefied natural gas starting January 1, though Russian LNG supplies to Europe still reached around 13.7 million metric tons last year.

According to LSEG preliminary data, Russian LNG exports to Europe increased by around 6.3% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, totalling 11.8 million tons.

Putin said that Europe's efforts to curb Russian energy exports backfired, with Russia expanding its sales markets and increasingly using the Northern Sea Route across its Arctic shores. REUTERS