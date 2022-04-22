Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite leaving Ukrainian defenders holed up

KYIV • Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war yesterday, declaring the port of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege, despite leaving thousands of defenders still holed up inside a giant steelworks.

"You successfully completed the combat effort to liberate Mariupol. Let me congratulate you on this occasion, and please convey my congratulations to the troops," Mr Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin.

"I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it... There's no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities... Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can get through."

The decision not to storm the Azovstal steel plant - after days of ultimatums to its defenders to surrender or die - allowed Mr Putin to claim his first big prize since his forces were driven out of northern Ukraine last month.

But it falls short of the unambiguous victory Moscow has sought after months of brutal combat.

Ukraine derided Mr Putin's attempt to avoid a final clash with its forces in Mariupol as an acknowledgement that he lacked the troops to defeat them.

"They physically cannot take Azovstal, they have understood this, they have taken huge losses there," said Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. "Our defenders continue to hold it."

Commenting on Mr Putin's claim, a Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman said it showed the Kremlin leader's "schizophrenic tendencies".

With Ukraine pleading for weapons, United States President Joe Biden announced another US$1.3 billion (S$1.77 billion) in arms and economic aid for Ukraine yesterday, adding to the US$2.4 billion already promised this year. Of the new package, US$800 million will go towards arms.

The Spanish and Danish prime ministers became the latest Western leaders to visit Kyiv yesterday, both also promising arms.

Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people, has seen not only the most intense battle of the war, but also its worst humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of civilians cut off for nearly two months under Russian bombardment.

Two incidents, in particular, became symbolic of what Kyiv and the West call Russian war crimes - the bombing of a maternity hospital and a theatre with hundreds of civilians in the basement. Moscow denies targeting civilians, and says those incidents were faked.

Kyiv estimates tens of thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol. It says some have been buried in mass graves, and others removed from the streets by Russian forces using mobile cremation trucks to incinerate bodies. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at least in the thousands.

Mr Shoigu told Mr Putin that Russia had killed more than 4,000 Ukrainian troops in its campaign to take Mariupol, and 1,478 had given themselves up. He estimated that 2,000 Ukrainian fighters remained inside Azovstal, one of Europe's biggest metallurgical facilities, covering 11 sq km with buildings, underground bunkers and tunnels.

Ukraine said four buses carrying evacuees left Mariupol on Wednesday. "Four evacuation buses managed to leave the city through the humanitarian corridor," said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on social media yesterday, adding that evacuations of women, children and the elderly would continue.

"The security situation is difficult. Things may change."

Around 200 people were waiting to leave the city yesterday but no buses had arrived as at mid-afternoon, according to Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

Agence France-Presse reported that three buses filled with evacuees from Mariupol arrived yesterday in the city of Zaporhizhia, which is under Ukrainian control.

Moscow says Russia has taken in 140,000 civilians from the port city in humanitarian evacuations. Kyiv says some were deported by force, in what would be a war crime.

Securing Mariupol would firmly link territory held by the separatists Russia backs in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized in 2014.

After failing to capture Kyiv last month, Russia has regrouped to launch a major new offensive this week in Donbas.

Mr Arestovych said Moscow was declining to storm the Azovstal plant, in part, to redeploy some of its troops north to that offensive.

Ukraine said Russian forces had so far failed to completely capture Rubizhne, a Donbas town that has been a focus of their advance. The city of Kharkiv, near Russian supply lines into Donbas, came under heavy bombardment yesterday, its mayor said.

With both sides hoping for success on the Donbas battlefield, peace talks have been shelved.

Yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was still waiting for a response from Kyiv to a proposal it had handed over, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not seen or heard about any such document.

