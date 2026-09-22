Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

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FILE PHOTO: A view of a village on the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 22 - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.

With two of its key oil export routes - the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.

The United States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight against the group.

The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes. REUTERS