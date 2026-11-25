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SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won the Miss Universe crown on home turf on Nov 24 in a glittering finale marking the 75th anniversary of one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants.

She accepted the 2026 crown to raucous applause at an arena in San Juan. Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic finished second, followed by Venezuela’s Clara Vegas.

There is a bitter struggle for control raging inside the Miss Universe organisation, which has been effectively split in two after its two owners vanished from public view.

That dispute was on display during the finale on Nov 24 when organisers said that Costa Rica would host the pageant in 2027, contradicting a rival camp’s announcement in October that Miss Universe 2027 would be held in Vietnam.

The latter camp is led by Nawat Itsaragrisil, a Thai businessperson who hosted the 2025 pageant in Thailand. It claims partial ownership of the Miss Universe brand and the authority to host the competition in 2027 under an agreement that calls for the two sides to alternate as hosts every year.

The camp that organised the pageant in 2026 in Puerto Rico and announced Costa Rica as the next host has questioned the validity of that agreement.

It barred six Asian countries – Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Laos – from competing at the 2026 pageant, arguing that their Miss Universe licences, which were held by Nawat, were invalid.

The side opposing Nawat is linked to one of the two Miss Universe owners, Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessperson. He bought half of the organization in 2024 after its other owner, a Thai conglomerate headed by media mogul Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, filed for bankruptcy.

Anne and Rocha have not been seen in public since news broke in 2025 that they were facing separate criminal investigations. At the time, Rocha denied that he had outstanding arrest warrants, and Anne’s company denied rumours that she had liquidated the company’s assets and fled the country.

The extent of their current involvement in Miss Universe is not clear.

Nawat told The New York Times that Anne’s side sold her stake in the company last year to Legacy Holding Group, a firm based in El Salvador that later authorised a company of which he is the chief executive to handle its half of Miss Universe. But Rocha’s side disputes that sale.

Rocha’s son, who is a vice-president of Miss Universe, said in a September deposition to a New York state court that Anne’s company had not given his father’s company the opportunity to buy her stake first, as required, according to a transcript reviewed by the Times.

The leadership dispute adds to other problems that Miss Universe has faced in recent years, including declining demand for pageants from broadcasters and falling interest from sponsors.

The 2025 pageant was marred by scandal. Some contestants briefly walked out after Nawat berated the contestant representing Mexico. Two judges quit, and one made accusations of vote rigging that the organisation denied. And a contestant was seriously injured.

Some leaders of the national organisations that send contestants to Miss Universe, concerned about the organisation’s direction and leadership, decided to cut ties or refuse to participate in the 2026 pageant. NYTIMES