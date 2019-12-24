Public anger erupts, violence surfaces

IRAQ: A leaderless uprising which spread via social media began on Oct 1, with Iraqis rallying against high unemployment, poor public services and corruption. It was countered by a violent security crackdown that has killed at least 400 people, and forced premier Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign.

BOLIVIA: Violent protests that killed at least 33 people broke out over a presidential election on Oct 20, in which Mr Evo Morales claimed victory for a fourth straight term. His main opponent alleged vote-rigging, leading to clashes between the rival supporters and confrontations with police. The results were cancelled after irregularities were found and Mr Morales quit amid the rising violence.

INDIA: Protests raged over a law on Dec 11 allowing illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to seek citizenship, but controversially barring Muslims from doing so. Supporters say the law will help religious minorities fleeing persecution, but protesters say it goes against India's secular traditions. At least 20 people have died in clashes with police, who have used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters.

LEBANON: A slate of proposed taxes sparked demonstrations on Oct 17 against the ruling elite, who protesters blame for decades of economic mismanagement and graft. Following the unrest, the proposals were withdrawn and Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation. But protests continue amid demands for more sweeping changes to the political system.

SPAIN: Barcelona's streets and other cities in the Catalonia region were gripped for weeks by demonstrations after Spain's Supreme Court on Oct 14 meted out jail sentences to nine separatist leaders over their role in a failed 2017 independence bid.

FRANCE: Angry workers on Dec 5 began nationwide strikes against a planned pension reform. Train services were disrupted, highways blockaded and schools shut. In Paris, the strikes also affected tourism, with the Eiffel Tower and restaurants forced to close.

Idayu Suparto