PUB restarts operations in Johor water plant

JOHOR BARU • Five water treatment plants in Johor that were shut down last week due to high levels of ammonia pollution in Sungai Sayong and Sungai Johor were all up and running again yesterday, The Star newspaper said.

The five plants are Sayong 1, Sayong 2, Semanggar, Sungai Johor and Singapore PUB's Johor River Waterworks (JRWW).

PUB, Singapore's national water agency, said in a statement yesterday: "The ammonia level in JRWW's intake point has reduced. PUB has conducted stringent water quality tests and assessed that the raw water at JRWW's intake point is suitable for abstraction and treatment.

"Throughout the period when JRWW stopped production, the water supply in Singapore was unaffected. PUB was able to step up water production at the local waterworks, Newater plants and desalination plants to meet local demand."

The Star quoted Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse as saying that though the plants were fully operational, the water supply to the affected areas would take some time to be at full capacity.

Mr Puah said that as of 4pm yesterday, 24,713 accounts of Ranhill SAJ, the Johor water supply company - or almost 123,565 users - were still affected by the pollution.

He said most areas have started to get their water supply, except for those in Kempas, Taman Bukit Indah and Taman Desa Cemerlang residential estates.

"The state government, through Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) and Ranhill SAJ, is working to restore water as normal to consumers," he added.

Mr Puah urged those who were still affected by the incident to be patient, with the supply expected to be fully restored by yesterday evening.