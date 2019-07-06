Private collection of Khmer antiques donated to Cambodia's museum

Khmer antiques collected by a late Japanese professor have been donated by his wife Fumiko Takakuwa to the National Museum of Cambodia.

Ms Takakuwa yesterday handed over 85 Khmer artefacts to Cambodia's Culture Ministry.

The antiques include Buddhist and Hindu statues, decorative items, bronze statues of animals, gold necklaces and ceramic items, the Khmer Times reported.

The Cambodian ministry has encouraged individuals, museums, companies, as well as global institutions that are in possession of Cambodian artefacts to voluntarily return the items to the country.