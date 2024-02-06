Priorities for lawmakers in Brazil's Congress include taxes, green projects

Rodrigo Pacheco, President of Brazil's Federal Senate talks with Arthur Lira, President of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, during a ceremony for the confirmation of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as President-elect after his victory in the recent presidential election, in Brasilia, Brazil, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File photo
BRASILIA - Top legislative priorities in Brazil's Congress this year include proposals dealing with a reform to consumption taxes approved last year as well as environmental measures, congressional leaders said on Monday.

In speeches marking opening of the new legislative session, both lower house chief Arthur Lira and Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco added that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) is another subject lawmakers will tackle this year.

Pacheco noted that a bill to regulate AI should be evaluated by April. REUTERS

