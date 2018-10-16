Prince Harry and wife Meghan expecting first child next year

LONDON • Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, due in spring next year, the couple's office Kensington Palace announced yesterday. The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

British media said Ms Markle was believed to be about 12 weeks pregnant.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in a statement.

The news emerged shortly after the couple touched down yesterday in Sydney for a 16-day tour that begins in Australia - their first official royal tour.

The trip follows in the tradition of Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles and his late first wife Diana, whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.

Speculation about a possible pregnancy mounted when the royal couple emerged from their Qantas flight from London.

Ms Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, held several large purple folders in front of her - the type of materials that might otherwise be handled by an aide.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle, the former star of TV show Suits, married in a glittering ceremony at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home five months ago.

The couple returned to the castle for the marriage of Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, last Friday, which was attended by all the senior members of the British royal family.

British media said Prince Harry and Ms Markle broke the news of the pregnancy to other members of the royal family at the wedding.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST