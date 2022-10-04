Presidential race in Brazil goes to run-off as Lula falls short

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fought his way through to a run-off election against Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Oct 30, with his leftist challenger garnering the bigger share of votes on Sunday but falling short of the first-round win that some opinion polls had suggested he was headed for.

Mr Lula, as he is universally known, took 48.4 per cent to Mr Bolsonaro's 43.2 per cent, Brazil's electoral court said, with 99.87 per cent of votes counted.

That tally leaves Mr Lula without the simple majority needed for victory and sets the two up for a bruising face-off in what has already been a divisive election campaign.

None of the other nine candidates managed to break out of single digits in the polls.

The outcome still puts Mr Lula, 76, within reach of another stint at the helm of Latin America's largest economy - he was president from 2003 to 2010. Brazilians face surging consumer prices and the economy is only just coming out of a pandemic-induced economic slump during Mr Bolsonaro's tenure.

Mr Lula, in contrast, stirs memories of past prosperity.

Speaking to supporters late on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Mr Lula likened the outcome to a sporting match that had gone into extra time. "I always thought we would win these elections," he said. "And I still think that."

But it is a closer margin than he would have wanted or polls had predicted, and gives Mr Bolsonaro, 67, four weeks to try to make up ground.

Both candidates are pledging to keep and expand on social aid to offset the pain of high prices.

Even if Mr Lula does win, he may have a weaker mandate to pursue his left-wing agenda than some experts have anticipated, and face a less amenable Congress.

In the Senate, many candidates supporting Mr Bolsonaro were on track to win or have already been elected. Mr Bolsonaro's allies also won the race for governor in at least nine states.

A sense of frustration pervaded Mr Lula's headquarters as the count wrapped up. Campaign advisers were particularly disappointed at his performance in the state of Sao Paulo, the country's largest electorate. The appointment of former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin as running mate was expected to boost Mr Lula's prospects, they said, asking not to be identified.

"There is a strong Bolsonarist vote hidden, especially in the Sao Paulo countryside, but (also) across the country in the smallest cities off the radar of polls," said political science professor Deysi Cioccari at the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo. "This explains the pro-Bolsonaro result despite Lula winning in the first round."

"I think it will be a very stressful campaign," Mr Leonardo Paz, Brazil consultant for the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

A nationalist in the model of Mr Donald Trump, Mr Bolsonaro had often called the electoral process into question even before the ballot, casting doubt on an electronic voting system that officials insist is robust and fair.

Electoral officials said voting on Sunday was largely peaceful.

Total turnout rose to about 122 million from 117 million in 2018.

Mr Bolsonaro received slightly more votes than in the first round in 2018 - nearly 51 million versus 49 million, respectively.

Mr Bolsonaro "will be very emboldened" by the first-round performance, said Mr Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think-tank. "It will give him some momentum because he's beaten the expectations."

BLOOMBERG, AFP