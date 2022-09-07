President Putin plans to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia, Russian ambassador says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's presence in November will depend on the state of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

JAKARTA - Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year, said the country's ambassador to Indonesia.

His presence on the resort island in November will depend on the state of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country's Covid-19 situation and security matters, said Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva in a Wednesday briefing in Jakarta.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier said that Putin, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.

This story is developing.

BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Russia president Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces
Xi Jinping seeks Jokowi’s support in keeping region open and inclusive

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top