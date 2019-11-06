President Halimah in Medina

President Halimah Yacob was shown around the Hejaz Railway Museum in Medina, Saudi Arabia, yesterday by a guide. She was accompanied on her visit by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, and his wife, Madam Jumelah Ja'afar. President Halimah said the exhibits were useful in reminding people of Islamic history. The museum tour was part of her week-long state visit to the Middle East which took in other historical, cultural and religious sites in Medina, including Masjid Nabawi, Uhud Mountain, Qiblatayn Mosque and Quba Mosque. She travelled to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh yesterday evening, where she was received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi officials, including Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar. Saudi Arabia is the second stop on the President's Middle East trip, after Kuwait. She will next visit Jeddah and Mecca, before returning to Singapore on Friday.