Powerful quake rocks Alaska

Road crew and residents surveyed the damage on the Minnesota Drive Expressway while a stranded vehicle was pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport (above). PHOTOS: NYTIMES, REUTERS
A magnitude-7 earthquake jolted southern Alaska on Friday morning, buckling roads and damaging buildings in Anchorage, the state's largest city.

Road crew and residents surveyed the damage on the Minnesota Drive Expressway while a stranded vehicle was pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport.

Several people in the city were injured, mainly from broken glass and falling objects, but there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The authorities said roads and bridges appeared to have been hardest hit but the city was otherwise mostly spared from major structural damage.

Public schools and many businesses closed early as power outages and disruption of phone services were widespread. United States President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency, ordering US government assistance in the earthquake response and authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

