Powerful quake kills one in Croatia's capital Zagreb

A large earthquake that struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb yesterday killed a 15-year-old teenager, health officials have said.

"An ambulance team took to the field and found, under a collapsed building, a child who no longer showed signs of life, said Mr Zarko Rasic, the head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

The quake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb yesterday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires.

"It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt," one witness said, adding that it was followed by several aftershocks.

Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic appealed via his Twitter account to people in the streets to keep a distance among themselves as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, the country has reported 206 cases of the coronavirus and one death.