Power Play Podcast: Xi-Biden meeting and communication key to future relations:

Power Play Ep 7: Xi-Biden meeting and communication key to future relations:
7:50 mins
Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
1:16 Virtual summit expected to improve US-China relations
3:20 Value of communication between Xi and Biden important to avoid misunderstandings
5:19 How will the virtual summit shine light on the issue of Taiwan?
6:12 Climate cooperation is one of the silver linings of the summit
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
