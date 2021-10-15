Power Play Podcast: Dissecting impact of Huawei CFO's release on US-China relations

Power Play Ep 6: Dissecting impact of Huawei CFO's release on US-China relations

10:47 mins

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:

1. Huawei chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, received a hero's welcome upon returning to Shenzhen while America saw the release of Meng Wanzhou and the 'two Michaels' as a prisoner swap (1:45)

2. How will this politically affect US President Biden? (4:11)

3. US-China relations have improved since Meng's release (6:27)

4. Possibility of US conceding to Beijing's requests on China's grievances (7:58)

5. US concerns and policy towards China not changed (8:55)

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

