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Pope Leo forgives person who nailed him in the eye with a rosary in Peru

Pope Leo XIV is struck on the face by a rosary thrown from the crowd in Lima, Peru, on Nov 16.

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE – Pope Leo XIV has forgiven the person who threw a rosary that nailed him in the eye before his final Mass in Peru, saying it was merely a sign of the person’s profound faith.

Leo got hit during a popemobile ride on Nov 16 through the estimated 1.5 million people who had flooded a Lima air base for the service.

Leo grimaced and touched his eye but proceeded as if nothing had happened.

During an in-flight press conference en route home, a Peruvian reporter apologised for the incident. Leo, who lived in Peru for two decades and has Peruvian citizenship, brushed it off as merely someone trying to get close to the pope.

And he also joked about it.

“The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart – or maybe in your eye – but that mark the life of someone,” he said.

“It tells you that here truly there is enthusiasm. Here there is profound faith. Here there is a desire to receive the blessing of the Lord,” he said.

People often toss rosaries, stuffed animals, sports jerseys and other items toward the pope when he is in the popemobile and he has often wowed crowds with his quick reflexes and ability to catch them. His bodyguards, however, say these tossed items are some of their biggest security concerns when he’s out in public.

One rosary moment went viral during Leo’s June visit to Barcelona.

A young man handed his wooden beaded rosary to the pope as he arrived in a golf cart at Montserrat, the mountain complex revered by many Catalans. The pope was later seen praying with the rosary in his hands inside the Montserrat basilica, according to footage by EWTN.

As Leo left the complex in a car, the young man waiting for him along the road shouted out to him: “Holy Father! The rosary! The rosary! Throw it! Throw it!”

Leo obliged. A police officer picked it up and gave the man back the rosary that the pope had used. AP