Pope Francis private diary to be released in November

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The 144-page book will be available in five languages, and in 94 countries from Nov 24.

VATICAN CITY – A private diary of personal notes kept by Pope Francis for more than 30 years will be released on Nov 24 in 94 countries, his publishers announced on Oct 5.

Presented by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, a close collaborator of the Argentine pontiff, the book, entitled The Spiritual Diary Of Pope Francis, compiles writings which the late Jorge Mario Bergoglio penned between Dec 20, 1992, and Aug 18, 2024.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio is the birth name of the late pontiff.

The Vatican hailed a text “of exceptional value and importance” that it said would shine a light on the personality of the first Latin American pontiff, who led the Roman Catholic Church from March 13, 2013, until his death on April 21, 2025.

The 144-page book will be released in five languages, and in 94 countries from Nov 24.

It will be published in Italian by Libreria Editrice Vaticana, in Spanish, English and Portuguese by Penguin Random House, and in French from Nov 25 by Albin Michel.

Albin Michel president Gilles Haeri said the work was “very personal” in nature and followed in the same vein in as his autobiography, Hope, the first published by a sitting pope, which came out weeks before his death. AFP