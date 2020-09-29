Poorer countries to get 120 million US$5 coronavirus tests, WHO says

PHOTO: AFP
GENEVA/LONDON, (REUTERS) - Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum of US$5 (S$6.87) per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday (Sept 28).

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor had agreed with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid Covid-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months".

He told a news conference in Geneva the tests were currently priced at a maximum of US$5 each but were expected to become cheaper.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out tests," Tedros said.

"This is a vital addition to the testing capacity and especially important in areas of high transmission."

 
 
 

