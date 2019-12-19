Pompeo hits out at China for actions against Ozil, Arsenal

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against football club Arsenal over player Mesut Ozil's support for incarcerated Uighurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality.

Arsenal had distanced itself from Ozil's comments, but Beijing dropped state TV broadcasts of the English Premier League club's Sunday match - a move that could have major commercial ramifications in the lucrative Chinese market.

Mr Pompeo said in a tweet on Tuesday: "China's Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal's games all season long, but the truth will prevail."

He added: "The CCP can't hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world."

The British government, when asked about China's treatment of Arsenal, said it "consistently stands up for freedom of speech and expression and we urge other countries to do the same".

The row comes shortly after China moved to punish the NBA's Houston Rockets after its general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, tweeted that the Muslim world has been silent on the plight of the Uighurs in a message on the flag of "East Turkestan", which Uighur separatists call Xinjiang.

China's government said on Monday that Ozil was "blinded and misled" when he criticised Beijing's crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang. The government said Ozil was welcome to visit the north-west region.

China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang. Critics say the camps are aimed at homogenising the Uighur population to reflect China's majority Han culture.

Turkey, which shares linguistic and ethnic ties with the Uighurs, has been outspoken on the issue but most other Muslim-majority nations have been muted in their response, likely mindful of China's commercial and diplomatic power.

However, a senior US official who recently met members of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference has voiced hope that Muslim-majority countries would join the United States and Turkey in doing more.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS