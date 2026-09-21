Polo strengthens into hurricane, threatening Mexico’s Pacific resort towns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Polo had maximum sustained winds of 130 kph at midday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Polo strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast into a hurricane on Sept 21 and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major storm, threatening floods, dangerous surf and strong wind gusts in coastal states and near major beach resorts.

Around midday locally (2am on Sept 22, Singapore time), Polo was located some 435km south-south-east of port city Manzanillo and 305km south-south-west of tourist town Zihuatanejo, packing maximum sustained winds of 130kph, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said the storm could become a major hurricane by Sept 22 and continue strengthening through midweek. While its core is expected to remain offshore, the storm is likely to lash parts of south-western Mexico with torrential rain and hazardous seas.

The NHC said coastal parts of Guerrero and Michoacan states could receive 10 to 20cm of rain through Sept 24, with isolated totals of up to 30cm, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas.

Private forecaster AccuWeather said the storm’s reach could extend out toward tourist hubs including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, while southern Baja California Sur, including the Los Cabos area, could also see rough surf and strong gusts later this week.

Accuweather also warned that tropical moisture from Mexico is expected to push north through the rest of the week, threatening flash floods in the US South-west. REUTERS