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Poll shows China a more positive influence than US in Latin America

US President Donald Trump has openly asserted his desire for hegemony over Latin America as part of what he calls the “Donroe Doctrine”.

BOGOTA - China is viewed as a more positive influence on the world than the United States, a major poll of citizens in 17 Latin American countries published on Oct 2 showed.

The 2026 Latinobarometro survey showed that for the first time since the annual survey began in 1995, China is seen as a more benign force than the United States.

It showed 57% of people in Latin America considering the United States to be a positive influence, down from 60% in 2020.

China, meanwhile, was considered a positive influence by 65% of respondents, a jump from the 48% it scored six years ago.

Based on the data, “China has more influence in Latin America than the United States,” the report concluded.

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic were the only countries in the region where US influence was deemed more positive than that of China.

The growing disaffection towards the US comes nearly halfway through Trump’s second term, during which he has openly asserted his desire for hegemony over Latin America as part of what he calls the “Donroe Doctrine”.

The United States as a country remained more popular than China, with 63% saying they had a favourable view of the world’s top economy, compared to 58% for its arch-rival.

But US popularity was markedly down compared to 2024, when Democratic president Joe Biden was still in the White House.

Two years ago, 73% of people surveyed by Latinobarometro had a favourable view of the United States.

The “Donroe Doctrine” blends Trump’s first name with that of James Monroe, the fifth US president, who more than two centuries ago declared Latin America the United States’ exclusive sphere of influence.

Trump’s push to restore US dominance in what Washington calls “our hemisphere” was in evidence in January when the United States overthrew Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The Latinobarometro poll showed a majority of people in all but one country – Argentina – approving of Maduro’s capture by US special forces.

But only 35% considered it benefited Venezuela, compared to 28% who said it harmed the Caribbean country.

Citizens of Venezuela itself were, however, among those who viewed US influence most positively.

Chile-based Latinobarometro is a non-profit organisation that surveys opinions on a range of issues, from democracy to the economy, security and migration.

The 2026 survey was based on some 19,200 face-to-face interviews carried out in 17 countries between May 7 and June 17, with a margin of error of 1%. AFP