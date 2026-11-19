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Police operation in Haiti leaves at least 34 alleged gang members dead

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 19 - A police operation in Haiti left at least 34 alleged gang members dead on Thursday, Haitian police said, adding no other casualties resulted from the operation.

The police operation was carried out in the southwestern neighborhood of Martissant in capital Port-au-Prince, in an area linked to the Grand Ravine criminal organization, local media reported.

Police and a specialized anti-gang task force created to fight back against the heavily armed criminal groups that control parts of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas conducted the operation. Police said no Salvadoran personnel took part in the operation.

Salvadoran troops have carried out joint operations with Haitian police since the disappearance of four Salvadoran soldiers last month.

El Salvador's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment. REUTERS