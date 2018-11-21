PNG officers demand unpaid Apec bonuses

Papua New Guinea (PNG) police and soldiers stormed the country's Parliament yesterday, assaulting staff, smashing windows and demanding unpaid Apec bonuses just days after the international summit wrapped up, police and witnesses said.

The officers headed to Parliament in the capital Port Moresby to express their dissatisfaction following a meeting with the police commissioner and the police minister over the allowances, PNG MP Bryan Kramer said in a video posted on Facebook.

The video showed smashed plant pots, photo frames knocked to the floor, and broken glass and furniture.

A witness outside Parliament said "hundreds of police and troops" had been standing on the building's front steps complaining that they had not been paid the special Apec duty allowance of 350 kina (S$143).

Meanwhile, China and the United States continued to blame each other for last weekend's failure at the Apec summit to agree on a communique.

SEE WORLD, OPINION:

China blames protectionism for discord in Apec

Apec summit failure - a reality check