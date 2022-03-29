PM Lee, US Treasury chief discuss pandemic recovery, Ukraine

FROM A1

SPACE TO GROW

I hope that by joining the Artemis Accords, Singapore will be able to cooperate more closely with like-minded partners like the US, to progress the international conversation on space norms and spur the development of the global space sector.

''

TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER GAN KIM YONG, who represented Singapore at the signing ceremony. The accords, which are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, lay out the principles for safe and responsible international cooperation on civil space exploration.