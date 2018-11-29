PM Lee on first working visit to Argentina

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee being welcomed by Argentina's Minister of Tourism Gustavo Santos and Minister of Transportation Guillermo Dietrich when he arrived in Buenos Aires yesterday. PM Lee is on his first working visit to Buenos Aires until Saturday, during which he will attend the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit. The visit, made at the invitation of Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, will focus on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. PM Lee will be hosted to breakfast by Mr Macri today before meeting Buenos Aires Senator Esteban Bullrich and Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.