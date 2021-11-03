Pledge to protect world's forests

Forests, the planet's natural carbon sponges that can take in planet-warming carbon dioxide and slow the rate of global warming, will get greater protection, the leaders of more than 100 nations pledged yesterday.

The Glasgow leaders' declaration on forests and land use, which was announced during the COP26 climate talks in the Scottish city, was signed by the European Union and countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Congo.

Together, the signatories of the letter account for about 85 per cent of the world's forests. Singapore did not sign the declaration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday at the Forest and Land Use event that forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon being pumped into the atmosphere.