PHP developers issue new version to fix critical vulnerabilities

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FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words \"Cyber Security\" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oct 21 - Developers of the PHP programming language said a set of new updates fixing two previously identified critical vulnerabilities was now live and strongly encouraged users to update immediately.

PHP underpins large parts of the internet and the vulnerabilities had raised concerns that a significant number of websites could be vulnerable to attack.

Government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline on Wednesday after the disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in the widely used programming language left website operators scrambling to protect their systems.

The updates were for a number of different versions of PHP.

The programming language's developers had earlier said they had identified two critical vulnerabilities and urged users to update their sites as soon as a fix was released. REUTERS