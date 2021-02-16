Pfizer vaccine '94% effective'

A study of more than half a million fully vaccinated Israelis indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech jab gave 94 per cent protection against Covid-19, Israel's largest healthcare provider said on Sunday. Efficacy is maintained in all age groups, including those aged 70 plus, it added.

Israel's mass vaccination campaign has seen 3.8 million people receive a first dose, while 2.4 million have had a second shot. The country of nine million is aiming to vaccinate everyone above 16 by the end of next month.