Pfizer pays $165m for app that can detect Covid-19 from cough sounds

SYDNEY - A smartphone app that can potentially detect Covid-19 based on the sound of a person's cough has been bought by Pfizer, amid hopes that the technology could replace polymerase chain reaction and rapid antigen tests.

The app uses artificial intelligence to diagnose a range of respiratory diseases such as asthma, pneumonia and bronchiolitis by analysing the sound of a person's cough. The cough can be spontaneous or voluntary.

It also takes into account self-reported symptoms such as a runny nose or fever when diagnosing the severity of the condition.

In a trial of 741 people, of whom 446 had Covid-19, the app accurately identified 92 per cent of infected individuals from their cough, the University of Queensland start-up ResApp Health announced earlier in 2022.

It said its app also had an 80 per cent accuracy rate in identifying negative cases.

In Australia, approved rapid antigen tests must have an accuracy rate of at least 80 per cent.

The trial indicated that the app could be useful at airports, sports stadiums and aged care facilities, where immediate - and effectively cost-free - screening may be needed.

Pfizer acquired ResApp Health for A$179 million (S$165 million) last week.

The technology behind the app was developed by Associate Professor Udantha Abeyratne, an expert in biomedical engineering from the University of Queensland.

Dr Abeyratne told The Sunday Times that he came up with the idea after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation expressed interest in funding technology that could be used to diagnose pneumonia in children in remote parts of the world where there was no access to doctors. He received a grant from the foundation and went on to develop the technology.

"When someone coughs, their lungs open up to the atmosphere. That channel gives a lot of information about their lungs."