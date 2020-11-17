Peru's interim president quits after less than a week in office

LIMA • Peru's interim president Manuel Merino resigned on Sunday after less than a week in office, leaving the country in limbo following lawmakers' demands for him to step down over two deaths during protests at the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

The latest political shake-up comes as Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, battles the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be its worst economic contraction in a century.

People poured into the streets to celebrate Mr Merino's departure, despite Peru plunging deeper into uncertainty as lawmakers now wrestle over who will take his place. Congress is expected to hold a second vote after a first vote failed to garner majority support for leftist lawmaker and human rights defender Rocio Silva-Santisteban to be designated interim president.

"Merino has resigned because his hands are stained with blood, with the blood of our children," said Ms Clarisa Gomez, one of those who turned out to celebrate Mr Merino's departure, adding that the lawmakers who put him in power should also pay.

The opposition-dominated Congress voted last week to remove Mr Merino's predecessor Martin Vizcarra over bribery accusations that he denies.

Lawmakers met on Sunday afternoon to determine the next president, or, at least, how one might be chosen.

In a televised speech, Mr Merino, the former head of Congress who had led the push to impeach Mr Vizcarra, asked his Cabinet to stay on to help in the transition. He called his resignation "irrevocable" and urged peace and unity.

Just minutes before the announcement, Congress president Luis Valdez said all political parties had agreed Mr Merino should resign. If he declined, Mr Valdez said, lawmakers would launch impeachment proceedings.

Thousands had staged some of the largest protests in decades since the vote to remove Mr Vizcarra. A tense week collapsed into chaos late on Saturday, after the mostly peaceful protests grew more intense by nightfall. Two protesters were killed in clashes, the public ombudsman said. State medical programme EsSalud confirmed that two men had died from gunshot wounds.

Peru's National Human Rights coordinator said 112 people were injured, some by inhaling tear gas, with 41 missing. At least nine had gunshot wounds, officials said.

Peru's ombudsman warned that security forces had begun "misusing force and throwing tear gas without justification" against those gathered in the city's centre. The agency has demanded an investigation.

